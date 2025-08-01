货币 / USFD
USFD: US Foods Holding Corp
78.41 USD 0.70 (0.90%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日USFD汇率已更改0.90%。当日，交易品种以低点77.80和高点78.75进行交易。
关注US Foods Holding Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
77.80 78.75
年范围
57.36 85.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 77.71
- 开盘价
- 78.04
- 卖价
- 78.41
- 买价
- 78.71
- 最低价
- 77.80
- 最高价
- 78.75
- 交易量
- 453
- 日变化
- 0.90%
- 月变化
- 1.46%
- 6个月变化
- 19.97%
- 年变化
- 27.50%
