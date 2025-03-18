クォートセクション
通貨 / REE
REE: REE Automotive Ltd - Class A

0.73 USD 0.01 (1.35%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

REEの今日の為替レートは、-1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.70の安値と0.74の高値で取引されました。

REE Automotive Ltd - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.70 0.74
1年のレンジ
0.53 11.68
以前の終値
0.74
始値
0.72
買値
0.73
買値
1.03
安値
0.70
高値
0.74
出来高
70
1日の変化
-1.35%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.19%
6ヶ月の変化
-72.76%
1年の変化
-90.48%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K