通貨 / REE
REE: REE Automotive Ltd - Class A
0.73 USD 0.01 (1.35%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REEの今日の為替レートは、-1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.70の安値と0.74の高値で取引されました。
REE Automotive Ltd - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
0.70 0.74
1年のレンジ
0.53 11.68
- 以前の終値
- 0.74
- 始値
- 0.72
- 買値
- 0.73
- 買値
- 1.03
- 安値
- 0.70
- 高値
- 0.74
- 出来高
- 70
- 1日の変化
- -1.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -72.76%
- 1年の変化
- -90.48%
