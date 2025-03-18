통화 / REE
REE: REE Automotive Ltd - Class A
0.74 USD 0.01 (1.37%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
REE 환율이 오늘 1.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.73이고 고가는 0.76이었습니다.
REE Automotive Ltd - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
REE News
- REE Automotive receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice over share price
- REE Announces Cost Reduction Measures to Sustain Long-Term Growth
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE), Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK)
- H.C. Wainwright cuts REE Automotive stock rating to neutral
- Roth/MKM cuts Ree Automotive stock rating, slashes PT to $1
- Ree Automotive Holding earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- What's Going On With REE Automotive Stock Tuesday? - REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)
일일 변동 비율
0.73 0.76
년간 변동
0.53 11.68
- 이전 종가
- 0.73
- 시가
- 0.75
- Bid
- 0.74
- Ask
- 1.04
- 저가
- 0.73
- 고가
- 0.76
- 볼륨
- 84
- 일일 변동
- 1.37%
- 월 변동
- -3.90%
- 6개월 변동
- -72.39%
- 년간 변동율
- -90.35%
20 9월, 토요일