クォートセクション
通貨 / PRIM
株に戻る

PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation

126.85 USD 4.82 (3.95%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PRIMの今日の為替レートは、3.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり122.40の安値と128.97の高値で取引されました。

Primoris Services Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRIM News

1日のレンジ
122.40 128.97
1年のレンジ
49.10 128.97
以前の終値
122.03
始値
123.06
買値
126.85
買値
127.15
安値
122.40
高値
128.97
出来高
2.388 K
1日の変化
3.95%
1ヶ月の変化
9.27%
6ヶ月の変化
121.77%
1年の変化
120.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K