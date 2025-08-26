通貨 / PRIM
PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation
126.85 USD 4.82 (3.95%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRIMの今日の為替レートは、3.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり122.40の安値と128.97の高値で取引されました。
Primoris Services Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRIM News
1日のレンジ
122.40 128.97
1年のレンジ
49.10 128.97
- 以前の終値
- 122.03
- 始値
- 123.06
- 買値
- 126.85
- 買値
- 127.15
- 安値
- 122.40
- 高値
- 128.97
- 出来高
- 2.388 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 121.77%
- 1年の変化
- 120.15%
