Divisas / PRIM
PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation
122.03 USD 1.61 (1.34%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PRIM de hoy ha cambiado un 1.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 120.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 124.52.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Primoris Services Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRIM News
Rango diario
120.00 124.52
Rango anual
49.10 125.35
- Cierres anteriores
- 120.42
- Open
- 120.80
- Bid
- 122.03
- Ask
- 122.33
- Low
- 120.00
- High
- 124.52
- Volumen
- 1.334 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.34%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 113.34%
- Cambio anual
- 111.78%
