PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation
128.79 USD 1.94 (1.53%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PRIM ha avuto una variazione del 1.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.00 e ad un massimo di 129.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Primoris Services Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
126.00 129.00
Intervallo Annuale
49.10 129.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 126.85
- Apertura
- 128.25
- Bid
- 128.79
- Ask
- 129.09
- Minimo
- 126.00
- Massimo
- 129.00
- Volume
- 1.748 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 125.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 123.52%
20 settembre, sabato