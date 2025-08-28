QuotazioniSezioni
PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation

128.79 USD 1.94 (1.53%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PRIM ha avuto una variazione del 1.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.00 e ad un massimo di 129.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Primoris Services Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
126.00 129.00
Intervallo Annuale
49.10 129.00
Chiusura Precedente
126.85
Apertura
128.25
Bid
128.79
Ask
129.09
Minimo
126.00
Massimo
129.00
Volume
1.748 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.53%
Variazione Mensile
10.94%
Variazione Semestrale
125.16%
Variazione Annuale
123.52%
