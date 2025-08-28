통화 / PRIM
PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation
128.79 USD 1.94 (1.53%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PRIM 환율이 오늘 1.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 126.00이고 고가는 129.00이었습니다.
Primoris Services Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
126.00 129.00
년간 변동
49.10 129.00
- 이전 종가
- 126.85
- 시가
- 128.25
- Bid
- 128.79
- Ask
- 129.09
- 저가
- 126.00
- 고가
- 129.00
- 볼륨
- 1.748 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.53%
- 월 변동
- 10.94%
- 6개월 변동
- 125.16%
- 년간 변동율
- 123.52%
