PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation

128.79 USD 1.94 (1.53%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PRIM a changé de 1.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 126.00 et à un maximum de 129.00.

Suivez la dynamique Primoris Services Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
126.00 129.00
Range Annuel
49.10 129.00
Clôture Précédente
126.85
Ouverture
128.25
Bid
128.79
Ask
129.09
Plus Bas
126.00
Plus Haut
129.00
Volume
1.748 K
Changement quotidien
1.53%
Changement Mensuel
10.94%
Changement à 6 Mois
125.16%
Changement Annuel
123.52%
