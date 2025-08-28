KurseKategorien
PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation

126.85 USD 4.82 (3.95%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PRIM hat sich für heute um 3.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 122.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 128.97 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Primoris Services Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
122.40 128.97
Jahresspanne
49.10 128.97
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
122.03
Eröffnung
123.06
Bid
126.85
Ask
127.15
Tief
122.40
Hoch
128.97
Volumen
2.388 K
Tagesänderung
3.95%
Monatsänderung
9.27%
6-Monatsänderung
121.77%
Jahresänderung
120.15%
