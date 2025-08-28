Währungen / PRIM
PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation
126.85 USD 4.82 (3.95%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PRIM hat sich für heute um 3.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 122.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 128.97 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Primoris Services Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PRIM News
Tagesspanne
122.40 128.97
Jahresspanne
49.10 128.97
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 122.03
- Eröffnung
- 123.06
- Bid
- 126.85
- Ask
- 127.15
- Tief
- 122.40
- Hoch
- 128.97
- Volumen
- 2.388 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.95%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 121.77%
- Jahresänderung
- 120.15%
