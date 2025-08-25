货币 / PRIM
PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation
121.47 USD 1.05 (0.87%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PRIM汇率已更改0.87%。当日，交易品种以低点120.00和高点121.47进行交易。
关注Primoris Services Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
120.00 121.47
年范围
49.10 125.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 120.42
- 开盘价
- 120.80
- 卖价
- 121.47
- 买价
- 121.77
- 最低价
- 120.00
- 最高价
- 121.47
- 交易量
- 103
- 日变化
- 0.87%
- 月变化
- 4.63%
- 6个月变化
- 112.36%
- 年变化
- 110.81%
