PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation
120.06 USD 3.52 (2.85%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRIM exchange rate has changed by -2.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.64 and at a high of 120.13.
Follow Primoris Services Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
118.64 120.13
Year Range
49.10 125.35
- Previous Close
- 123.58
- Open
- 119.60
- Bid
- 120.06
- Ask
- 120.36
- Low
- 118.64
- High
- 120.13
- Volume
- 756
- Daily Change
- -2.85%
- Month Change
- 3.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 109.90%
- Year Change
- 108.37%
