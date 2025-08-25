QuotesSections
Currencies / PRIM
Back to US Stock Market

PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation

120.06 USD 3.52 (2.85%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PRIM exchange rate has changed by -2.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.64 and at a high of 120.13.

Follow Primoris Services Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRIM News

Daily Range
118.64 120.13
Year Range
49.10 125.35
Previous Close
123.58
Open
119.60
Bid
120.06
Ask
120.36
Low
118.64
High
120.13
Volume
756
Daily Change
-2.85%
Month Change
3.42%
6 Months Change
109.90%
Year Change
108.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%