PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation
128.79 USD 1.94 (1.53%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PRIM fiyatı bugün 1.53% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 126.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 129.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Primoris Services Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
126.00 129.00
Yıllık aralık
49.10 129.00
- Önceki kapanış
- 126.85
- Açılış
- 128.25
- Satış
- 128.79
- Alış
- 129.09
- Düşük
- 126.00
- Yüksek
- 129.00
- Hacim
- 1.748 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.53%
- Aylık değişim
- 10.94%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 125.16%
- Yıllık değişim
- 123.52%
21 Eylül, Pazar