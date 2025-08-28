FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PRIM
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PRIM: Primoris Services Corporation

128.79 USD 1.94 (1.53%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PRIM fiyatı bugün 1.53% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 126.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 129.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Primoris Services Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PRIM haberleri

Günlük aralık
126.00 129.00
Yıllık aralık
49.10 129.00
Önceki kapanış
126.85
Açılış
128.25
Satış
128.79
Alış
129.09
Düşük
126.00
Yüksek
129.00
Hacim
1.748 K
Günlük değişim
1.53%
Aylık değişim
10.94%
6 aylık değişim
125.16%
Yıllık değişim
123.52%
21 Eylül, Pazar