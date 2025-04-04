クォートセクション
通貨 / IIIN
株に戻る

IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc

39.38 USD 1.16 (3.04%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IIINの今日の為替レートは、3.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.88の安値と39.41の高値で取引されました。

Insteel Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IIIN News

1日のレンジ
37.88 39.41
1年のレンジ
22.49 41.64
以前の終値
38.22
始値
37.88
買値
39.38
買値
39.68
安値
37.88
高値
39.41
出来高
158
1日の変化
3.04%
1ヶ月の変化
4.10%
6ヶ月の変化
50.94%
1年の変化
27.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K