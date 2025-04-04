通貨 / IIIN
IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc
39.38 USD 1.16 (3.04%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IIINの今日の為替レートは、3.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.88の安値と39.41の高値で取引されました。
Insteel Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
37.88 39.41
1年のレンジ
22.49 41.64
- 以前の終値
- 38.22
- 始値
- 37.88
- 買値
- 39.38
- 買値
- 39.68
- 安値
- 37.88
- 高値
- 39.41
- 出来高
- 158
- 1日の変化
- 3.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 50.94%
- 1年の変化
- 27.90%
