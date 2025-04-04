CotizacionesSecciones
IIIN
IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc

38.22 USD 0.30 (0.78%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IIIN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.78%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 38.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.91.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Insteel Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
38.21 39.91
Rango anual
22.49 41.64
Cierres anteriores
38.52
Open
38.49
Bid
38.22
Ask
38.52
Low
38.21
High
39.91
Volumen
246
Cambio diario
-0.78%
Cambio mensual
1.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
46.49%
Cambio anual
24.13%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B