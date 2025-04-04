货币 / IIIN
IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc
38.67 USD 0.15 (0.39%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IIIN汇率已更改0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点38.49和高点38.98进行交易。
关注Insteel Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IIIN新闻
日范围
38.49 38.98
年范围
22.49 41.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 38.52
- 开盘价
- 38.49
- 卖价
- 38.67
- 买价
- 38.97
- 最低价
- 38.49
- 最高价
- 38.98
- 交易量
- 85
- 日变化
- 0.39%
- 月变化
- 2.22%
- 6个月变化
- 48.22%
- 年变化
- 25.59%
