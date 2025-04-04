Dövizler / IIIN
IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc
38.47 USD 0.91 (2.31%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IIIN fiyatı bugün -2.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 38.37 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 39.53 aralığında işlem gördü.
Insteel Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
38.37 39.53
Yıllık aralık
22.49 41.64
- Önceki kapanış
- 39.38
- Açılış
- 39.53
- Satış
- 38.47
- Alış
- 38.77
- Düşük
- 38.37
- Yüksek
- 39.53
- Hacim
- 94
- Günlük değişim
- -2.31%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.69%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 47.45%
- Yıllık değişim
- 24.94%
21 Eylül, Pazar