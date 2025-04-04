시세섹션
통화 / IIIN
주식로 돌아가기

IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc

38.47 USD 0.91 (2.31%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IIIN 환율이 오늘 -2.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.37이고 고가는 39.53이었습니다.

Insteel Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IIIN News

일일 변동 비율
38.37 39.53
년간 변동
22.49 41.64
이전 종가
39.38
시가
39.53
Bid
38.47
Ask
38.77
저가
38.37
고가
39.53
볼륨
94
일일 변동
-2.31%
월 변동
1.69%
6개월 변동
47.45%
년간 변동율
24.94%
20 9월, 토요일