IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc
38.47 USD 0.91 (2.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IIIN ha avuto una variazione del -2.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.37 e ad un massimo di 39.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Insteel Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.37 39.53
Intervallo Annuale
22.49 41.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.38
- Apertura
- 39.53
- Bid
- 38.47
- Ask
- 38.77
- Minimo
- 38.37
- Massimo
- 39.53
- Volume
- 94
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.94%
20 settembre, sabato