QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IIIN
Tornare a Azioni

IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc

38.47 USD 0.91 (2.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IIIN ha avuto una variazione del -2.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.37 e ad un massimo di 39.53.

Segui le dinamiche di Insteel Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IIIN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.37 39.53
Intervallo Annuale
22.49 41.64
Chiusura Precedente
39.38
Apertura
39.53
Bid
38.47
Ask
38.77
Minimo
38.37
Massimo
39.53
Volume
94
Variazione giornaliera
-2.31%
Variazione Mensile
1.69%
Variazione Semestrale
47.45%
Variazione Annuale
24.94%
20 settembre, sabato