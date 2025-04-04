KurseKategorien
IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc

39.38 USD 1.16 (3.04%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IIIN hat sich für heute um 3.04% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 39.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Insteel Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
37.88 39.41
Jahresspanne
22.49 41.64
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
38.22
Eröffnung
37.88
Bid
39.38
Ask
39.68
Tief
37.88
Hoch
39.41
Volumen
158
Tagesänderung
3.04%
Monatsänderung
4.10%
6-Monatsänderung
50.94%
Jahresänderung
27.90%
