IIIN: Insteel Industries Inc
39.38 USD 1.16 (3.04%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IIIN hat sich für heute um 3.04% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 39.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Insteel Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IIIN News
- Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Is Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Insteel Industries declares $0.03 quarterly dividend
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DMC Global (BOOM) This Year?
- Insteel Industries Q3 2025 slides: revenue recovery continues amid strong margins
- Insteel Industries Fiscal Q3 Profit Jumps
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Insteel (IIIN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Insteel Industries Q3 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Insteel Industries beats expectations as revenue jumps 23.4%
- Insteel Industries earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Netflix, Interactive Brokers, Travelers set to report Thursday
- Kaiser Profit Popped 132% Last Quarter; Its Stock Is Up 59% In 3 Months
- Insteel Industries Announces Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call
- Insteel Industries Announces NCDOL Safety Achievement Award for Mount Airy Facility
- Insteel Industries: Growth Catalysts And Margin Tailwinds Appear Priced In (NYSE:IIIN)
- Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter - Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN), Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII)
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Insteel Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:IIIN)
- uniQure, Hertz Global, Eli Lilly And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR), Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
- Guess, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Why Sangamo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
Tagesspanne
37.88 39.41
Jahresspanne
22.49 41.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 38.22
- Eröffnung
- 37.88
- Bid
- 39.38
- Ask
- 39.68
- Tief
- 37.88
- Hoch
- 39.41
- Volumen
- 158
- Tagesänderung
- 3.04%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.10%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 50.94%
- Jahresänderung
- 27.90%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K