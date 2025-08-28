クォートセクション
通貨 / HRL
HRL: Hormel Foods Corporation

24.95 USD 0.08 (0.32%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HRLの今日の為替レートは、0.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.69の安値と25.07の高値で取引されました。

Hormel Foods Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
24.69 25.07
1年のレンジ
23.71 33.78
以前の終値
24.87
始値
24.80
買値
24.95
買値
25.25
安値
24.69
高値
25.07
出来高
4.235 K
1日の変化
0.32%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.04%
6ヶ月の変化
-19.44%
1年の変化
-21.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K