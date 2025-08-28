Currencies / HRL
HRL: Hormel Foods Corporation
24.91 USD 0.17 (0.69%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HRL exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.75 and at a high of 25.02.
Follow Hormel Foods Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HRL News
- Agnico Eagle Mines and Hormel Foods have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- S&P 500, Dow score record high closes as Nvidia results buttress AI rally
- Beef and nut prices have surged — and that’s driving Hormel’s stock to its biggest drop ever
- Hormel Foods Corporation 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HRL)
- Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Hormel Foods: New Guidance Puts Earnings Under 2016 Levels (NYSE:HRL)
- Hormel Foods Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Grow 4.6% Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Hormel Foods Q3 2025 misses EPS, stock drops
- Hormel (HRL) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
24.75 25.02
Year Range
23.71 33.78
- Previous Close
- 24.74
- Open
- 24.82
- Bid
- 24.91
- Ask
- 25.21
- Low
- 24.75
- High
- 25.02
- Volume
- 2.098 K
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- -2.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.57%
- Year Change
- -21.30%
