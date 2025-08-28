QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HRL
Tornare a Azioni

HRL: Hormel Foods Corporation

24.83 USD 0.12 (0.48%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HRL ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.83 e ad un massimo di 25.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Hormel Foods Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HRL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.83 25.14
Intervallo Annuale
23.71 33.78
Chiusura Precedente
24.95
Apertura
24.98
Bid
24.83
Ask
25.13
Minimo
24.83
Massimo
25.14
Volume
4.589 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.48%
Variazione Mensile
-2.51%
Variazione Semestrale
-19.83%
Variazione Annuale
-21.55%
20 settembre, sabato