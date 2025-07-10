通貨 / HLN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HLN: Haleon plc American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Or
9.26 USD 0.12 (1.28%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HLNの今日の為替レートは、-1.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.23の安値と9.30の高値で取引されました。
Haleon plc American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Orダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLN News
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.91%
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- バークレイズ、米国の弱さを理由にハレオンを「イコールウェイト」に格下げ、目標価格を引き下げ
- Barclays downgrades Haleon to “equal weight,” cuts price target on U.S. weakness
- バークレイズ、成長懸念でハレオン株を「イコールウェイト」に格下げ
- Barclays downgrades Haleon stock rating to Equalweight on growth concerns
- FTSE 100 lifted by bank, healthcare stocks; corporate earnings in focus
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Haleon to “buy” on improving fundamentals
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Haleon stock to Buy on expected growth acceleration
- Evercore ISI maintains Kenvue stock rating amid Tylenol autism study concerns
- Haleon plc (HLN) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025
- Haleon reports 8.96 billion shares issued, with 8.96 billion voting rights
- Berenberg lowers Haleon stock price target to $13.41 on slower growth
- Haleon discloses share acquisitions by senior executives on London exchange
- S4 Capital shares soar on news of MSQ Partners merger talks
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises on earnings rally; pound drops further to $1.32
- Haleon plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HLN)
- Haleon plc (HLN) Q2 2025 Q&A Earnings Call Transcript
- Haleon trims organic revenue growth outlook amid NA weakness; stock slips
- Haleon appoints Bergin and Shattock to board committees
- Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Haleon plc: Guidance Riding On Flu Season (OTCMKTS:HLNCF)
- Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report
- Haleon discloses share acquisitions by executives under reward plan
1日のレンジ
9.23 9.30
1年のレンジ
8.86 11.42
- 以前の終値
- 9.38
- 始値
- 9.26
- 買値
- 9.26
- 買値
- 9.56
- 安値
- 9.23
- 高値
- 9.30
- 出来高
- 8.282 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.92%
- 1年の変化
- -13.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K