货币 / HLN
HLN: Haleon plc American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Or
9.27 USD 0.43 (4.43%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HLN汇率已更改-4.43%。当日，交易品种以低点9.26和高点9.43进行交易。
关注Haleon plc American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Or动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HLN新闻
- 英国股市收低；截至收盘Investing.com 英国 100下跌0.91%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.91%
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- Barclays downgrades Haleon to “equal weight,” cuts price target on U.S. weakness
- Barclays将Haleon股票评级下调至"持平"，因增长担忧
- Barclays downgrades Haleon stock rating to Equalweight on growth concerns
- FTSE 100 lifted by bank, healthcare stocks; corporate earnings in focus
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Haleon to “buy” on improving fundamentals
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Haleon stock to Buy on expected growth acceleration
- Evercore ISI maintains Kenvue stock rating amid Tylenol autism study concerns
- Haleon plc (HLN) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference 2025
- Haleon reports 8.96 billion shares issued, with 8.96 billion voting rights
- Berenberg lowers Haleon stock price target to $13.41 on slower growth
- Haleon discloses share acquisitions by senior executives on London exchange
- S4 Capital shares soar on news of MSQ Partners merger talks
- FTSE 100 today: Index rises on earnings rally; pound drops further to $1.32
- Haleon plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HLN)
- Haleon plc (HLN) Q2 2025 Q&A Earnings Call Transcript
- Haleon trims organic revenue growth outlook amid NA weakness; stock slips
- Haleon appoints Bergin and Shattock to board committees
- Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Haleon plc: Guidance Riding On Flu Season (OTCMKTS:HLNCF)
- Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report
- Haleon discloses share acquisitions by executives under reward plan
日范围
9.26 9.43
年范围
8.86 11.42
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.70
- 开盘价
- 9.34
- 卖价
- 9.27
- 买价
- 9.57
- 最低价
- 9.26
- 最高价
- 9.43
- 交易量
- 8.265 K
- 日变化
- -4.43%
- 月变化
- -4.53%
- 6个月变化
- -9.82%
- 年变化
- -12.96%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值