EIG: Employers Holdings Inc
42.80 USD 0.57 (1.35%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EIGの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.12の安値と42.91の高値で取引されました。
Employers Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
42.12 42.91
1年のレンジ
38.19 54.44
- 以前の終値
- 42.23
- 始値
- 42.29
- 買値
- 42.80
- 買値
- 43.10
- 安値
- 42.12
- 高値
- 42.91
- 出来高
- 213
- 1日の変化
- 1.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.53%
- 1年の変化
- -10.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K