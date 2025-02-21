クォートセクション
通貨 / EIG
EIG: Employers Holdings Inc

42.80 USD 0.57 (1.35%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EIGの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.12の安値と42.91の高値で取引されました。

Employers Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
42.12 42.91
1年のレンジ
38.19 54.44
以前の終値
42.23
始値
42.29
買値
42.80
買値
43.10
安値
42.12
高値
42.91
出来高
213
1日の変化
1.35%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.67%
6ヶ月の変化
-15.53%
1年の変化
-10.12%
