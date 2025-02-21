CotationsSections
Devises / EIG
EIG: Employers Holdings Inc

42.24 USD 0.56 (1.31%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EIG a changé de -1.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 42.17 et à un maximum de 42.74.

Suivez la dynamique Employers Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
42.17 42.74
Range Annuel
38.19 54.44
Clôture Précédente
42.80
Ouverture
42.74
Bid
42.24
Ask
42.54
Plus Bas
42.17
Plus Haut
42.74
Volume
260
Changement quotidien
-1.31%
Changement Mensuel
-1.97%
Changement à 6 Mois
-16.64%
Changement Annuel
-11.30%
