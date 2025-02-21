货币 / EIG
EIG: Employers Holdings Inc
41.91 USD 0.45 (1.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EIG汇率已更改1.09%。当日，交易品种以低点41.61和高点42.18进行交易。
关注Employers Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EIG新闻
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
- Employers Holdings appoints Matthew R. Pollak as principal accounting officer
- Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Employers Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $43.11
- Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Employers earnings missed by $0.51, revenue topped estimates
- Amerisafe (AMSF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Why Low-Debt Stocks Are the Way to Go
- Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
41.61 42.18
年范围
38.19 54.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.46
- 开盘价
- 41.86
- 卖价
- 41.91
- 买价
- 42.21
- 最低价
- 41.61
- 最高价
- 42.18
- 交易量
- 65
- 日变化
- 1.09%
- 月变化
- -2.74%
- 6个月变化
- -17.29%
- 年变化
- -11.99%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值