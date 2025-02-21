통화 / EIG
EIG: Employers Holdings Inc
42.24 USD 0.56 (1.31%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EIG 환율이 오늘 -1.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.17이고 고가는 42.74이었습니다.
Employers Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
42.17 42.74
년간 변동
38.19 54.44
- 이전 종가
- 42.80
- 시가
- 42.74
- Bid
- 42.24
- Ask
- 42.54
- 저가
- 42.17
- 고가
- 42.74
- 볼륨
- 260
- 일일 변동
- -1.31%
- 월 변동
- -1.97%
- 6개월 변동
- -16.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.30%
20 9월, 토요일