Currencies / EIG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EIG: Employers Holdings Inc
41.46 USD 0.26 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EIG exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.95 and at a high of 41.59.
Follow Employers Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EIG News
- Are You Benefitting from the Wave of Share Buybacks?
- Employers Holdings appoints Matthew R. Pollak as principal accounting officer
- Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Employers Holdings stock hits 52-week low at $43.11
- Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Employers earnings missed by $0.51, revenue topped estimates
- Amerisafe (AMSF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Why Low-Debt Stocks Are the Way to Go
- Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
40.95 41.59
Year Range
38.19 54.44
- Previous Close
- 41.20
- Open
- 41.38
- Bid
- 41.46
- Ask
- 41.76
- Low
- 40.95
- High
- 41.59
- Volume
- 201
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- -3.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.18%
- Year Change
- -12.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%