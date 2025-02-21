Währungen / EIG
EIG: Employers Holdings Inc
42.80 USD 0.57 (1.35%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EIG hat sich für heute um 1.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 42.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 42.91 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Employers Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
42.12 42.91
Jahresspanne
38.19 54.44
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 42.23
- Eröffnung
- 42.29
- Bid
- 42.80
- Ask
- 43.10
- Tief
- 42.12
- Hoch
- 42.91
- Volumen
- 213
- Tagesänderung
- 1.35%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -15.53%
- Jahresänderung
- -10.12%
