CPER: United States Copper Index Fund ETV

28.35 USD 0.10 (0.35%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CPERの今日の為替レートは、-0.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.20の安値と28.37の高値で取引されました。

United States Copper Index Fund ETVダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
28.20 28.37
1年のレンジ
25.10 36.66
以前の終値
28.45
始値
28.30
買値
28.35
買値
28.65
安値
28.20
高値
28.37
出来高
259
1日の変化
-0.35%
1ヶ月の変化
1.00%
6ヶ月の変化
-10.03%
1年の変化
-1.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K