通貨 / CPER
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CPER: United States Copper Index Fund ETV
28.35 USD 0.10 (0.35%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CPERの今日の為替レートは、-0.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.20の安値と28.37の高値で取引されました。
United States Copper Index Fund ETVダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPER News
- Oil Holds Decline After Fed Rate Cut
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Under Pressure Despite API Reporting Oil Inventory Draws
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Red Metal Fired Up: The Outlook For Copper
- A Tale Of Two Commodities: Why Gold Could Rally While Oil’s Outlook Remains Weak
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Oil Falls As Indian Secondary Tariffs Come Into Effect
- Copper RRS 2025 – Record-High Price, Megamergers Keep Copper M&A Afloat
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Commodities: Potential Trump-Putin Meeting Weighs On Oil
- Commodities: Oil Falls After Latest OPEC+ Supply Hike
- Here's What's Happening In Gold And Silver Right Now (Technical Analysis)
- Comex Copper Plunges As Trump's Tariff Excludes Refined Metal
- Commodities: Tariff Developments Roil Commodity Markets
- These Stocks Respond As Copper Prices Tank After Trump Orders Tariffs On Imports
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- On Watch: Zinc Could Face Market Turbulence Akin To Copper
- Weekly Commentary: One Serious Silly Season
- Gold And Bitcoin Shining In 2025 As ETFs Drive Diversification
1日のレンジ
28.20 28.37
1年のレンジ
25.10 36.66
- 以前の終値
- 28.45
- 始値
- 28.30
- 買値
- 28.35
- 買値
- 28.65
- 安値
- 28.20
- 高値
- 28.37
- 出来高
- 259
- 1日の変化
- -0.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.03%
- 1年の変化
- -1.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K