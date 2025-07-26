Valute / CPER
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CPER: United States Copper Index Fund ETV
28.59 USD 0.24 (0.85%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CPER ha avuto una variazione del 0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.39 e ad un massimo di 28.63.
Segui le dinamiche di United States Copper Index Fund ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPER News
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- U.S. Natural Gas Prices Under Pressure
- Oil Holds Decline After Fed Rate Cut
- The Commodities Feed: Oil Under Pressure Despite API Reporting Oil Inventory Draws
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Red Metal Fired Up: The Outlook For Copper
- A Tale Of Two Commodities: Why Gold Could Rally While Oil’s Outlook Remains Weak
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Oil Falls As Indian Secondary Tariffs Come Into Effect
- Copper RRS 2025 – Record-High Price, Megamergers Keep Copper M&A Afloat
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Commodities: Potential Trump-Putin Meeting Weighs On Oil
- Commodities: Oil Falls After Latest OPEC+ Supply Hike
- Here's What's Happening In Gold And Silver Right Now (Technical Analysis)
- Comex Copper Plunges As Trump's Tariff Excludes Refined Metal
- Commodities: Tariff Developments Roil Commodity Markets
- These Stocks Respond As Copper Prices Tank After Trump Orders Tariffs On Imports
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- On Watch: Zinc Could Face Market Turbulence Akin To Copper
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.39 28.63
Intervallo Annuale
25.10 36.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.35
- Apertura
- 28.44
- Bid
- 28.59
- Ask
- 28.89
- Minimo
- 28.39
- Massimo
- 28.63
- Volume
- 304
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.24%
21 settembre, domenica