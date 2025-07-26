QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CPER
Tornare a Azioni

CPER: United States Copper Index Fund ETV

28.59 USD 0.24 (0.85%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CPER ha avuto una variazione del 0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.39 e ad un massimo di 28.63.

Segui le dinamiche di United States Copper Index Fund ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CPER News

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.39 28.63
Intervallo Annuale
25.10 36.66
Chiusura Precedente
28.35
Apertura
28.44
Bid
28.59
Ask
28.89
Minimo
28.39
Massimo
28.63
Volume
304
Variazione giornaliera
0.85%
Variazione Mensile
1.85%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.27%
Variazione Annuale
-0.24%
21 settembre, domenica