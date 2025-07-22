Currencies / CPER
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CPER: United States Copper Index Fund ETV
28.95 USD 0.09 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPER exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.86 and at a high of 29.04.
Follow United States Copper Index Fund ETV dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPER News
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Red Metal Fired Up: The Outlook For Copper
- A Tale Of Two Commodities: Why Gold Could Rally While Oil’s Outlook Remains Weak
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Commodities Tracker: August 2025
- Copper And Silver Are Setting Up For Powerful Moves (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Oil Falls As Indian Secondary Tariffs Come Into Effect
- Copper RRS 2025 – Record-High Price, Megamergers Keep Copper M&A Afloat
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Commodities Tracker: July 2025
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Commodities: Potential Trump-Putin Meeting Weighs On Oil
- Commodities: Oil Falls After Latest OPEC+ Supply Hike
- Here's What's Happening In Gold And Silver Right Now (Technical Analysis)
- Comex Copper Plunges As Trump's Tariff Excludes Refined Metal
- Commodities: Tariff Developments Roil Commodity Markets
- These Stocks Respond As Copper Prices Tank After Trump Orders Tariffs On Imports
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- On Watch: Zinc Could Face Market Turbulence Akin To Copper
- Weekly Commentary: One Serious Silly Season
- Gold And Bitcoin Shining In 2025 As ETFs Drive Diversification
- Commodities: Has The Oil Market Surplus Been Delayed?
- Gold And Silver Soar Amid Dollar Selloff
Daily Range
28.86 29.04
Year Range
25.10 36.66
- Previous Close
- 29.04
- Open
- 28.93
- Bid
- 28.95
- Ask
- 29.25
- Low
- 28.86
- High
- 29.04
- Volume
- 329
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 3.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.12%
- Year Change
- 1.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%