BMO: Bank Of Montreal
129.38 USD 0.31 (0.24%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BMOの今日の為替レートは、-0.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり128.90の安値と130.98の高値で取引されました。
Bank Of Montrealダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
128.90 130.98
1年のレンジ
85.40 131.21
- 以前の終値
- 129.69
- 始値
- 129.44
- 買値
- 129.38
- 買値
- 129.68
- 安値
- 128.90
- 高値
- 130.98
- 出来高
- 882
- 1日の変化
- -0.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 35.56%
- 1年の変化
- 43.23%
