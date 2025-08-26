Moedas / BMO
BMO: Bank Of Montreal
129.69 USD 0.22 (0.17%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BMO para hoje mudou para -0.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 129.43 e o mais alto foi 131.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bank Of Montreal. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
129.43 131.21
Faixa anual
85.40 131.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 129.91
- Open
- 129.84
- Bid
- 129.69
- Ask
- 129.99
- Low
- 129.43
- High
- 131.21
- Volume
- 691
- Mudança diária
- -0.17%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.89%
- Mudança anual
- 43.57%
