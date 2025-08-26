Currencies / BMO
BMO: Bank Of Montreal
128.61 USD 0.80 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BMO exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 127.46 and at a high of 128.77.
Follow Bank Of Montreal dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMO News
Daily Range
127.46 128.77
Year Range
85.40 128.77
- Previous Close
- 127.81
- Open
- 127.87
- Bid
- 128.61
- Ask
- 128.91
- Low
- 127.46
- High
- 128.77
- Volume
- 354
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 7.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.75%
- Year Change
- 42.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%