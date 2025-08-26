QuotesSections
BMO: Bank Of Montreal

128.61 USD 0.80 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BMO exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 127.46 and at a high of 128.77.

Follow Bank Of Montreal dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
127.46 128.77
Year Range
85.40 128.77
Previous Close
127.81
Open
127.87
Bid
128.61
Ask
128.91
Low
127.46
High
128.77
Volume
354
Daily Change
0.63%
Month Change
7.47%
6 Months Change
34.75%
Year Change
42.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%