货币 / BMO
BMO: Bank Of Montreal
129.91 USD 2.10 (1.64%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BMO汇率已更改1.64%。当日，交易品种以低点127.46和高点130.05进行交易。
关注Bank Of Montreal动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BMO新闻
- Chart Of The Day: One Toronto Chart That Tells This Market's Story
- 探索白银公司获得2.5亿美元循环信贷额度
- Canada's Big Banks Sidestep Tariff Fallout - What Investors Should Watch For Next
- 蒙特利尔银行发布500亿美元担保债券计划招股说明书
- Bank of Montreal publishes $50 billion covered bond program prospectus
- RBC sees global banks extending outperformance alongside global growth
- Investors wary of Treasury’s 30-year bond auction after recent disappointments
- Bank of Montreal (BMO:CA) Presents at 2025 Scotiabank Financials
- Cybersecurity firm Netskope eyes up to $6.5 billion valuation in US IPO
- CIBC upgrades Bank of Montreal stock rating to Outperformer on earnings upside
- BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms ‘Buy Rating’ on Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) - TipRanks.com
- Apollo-backed Phoenix Education Partners files for US IPO
- Barclays to Exit Entercard JV With $273M Sale to Swedbank
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price target raised to C$112 by BMO Capital
- Bank of Montreal Q3 Earnings Rise on Higher NII, Lower Provisions
- TSX seen lower; bank stocks, Nvidia in spotlight
- Bank of Montreal Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q3 Results - Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)
- Bank of Montreal stock price target raised to $128 by BofA Securities
- RBC shares pop on strong beat as big bank rally continues
- Canadian Banks Beat: What BMO and Scotiabank Earnings Reveal
- Durable Goods Orders Decreased Less Than Expected
- Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bank of Montreal 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BMO)
- Pre-Markets in Red but Improving on New Data
日范围
127.46 130.05
年范围
85.40 130.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 127.81
- 开盘价
- 127.87
- 卖价
- 129.91
- 买价
- 130.21
- 最低价
- 127.46
- 最高价
- 130.05
- 交易量
- 1.315 K
- 日变化
- 1.64%
- 月变化
- 8.56%
- 6个月变化
- 36.12%
- 年变化
- 43.82%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值