通貨 / ARAY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ARAY: Accuray Incorporated
1.74 USD 0.15 (9.43%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARAYの今日の為替レートは、9.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.61の安値と1.74の高値で取引されました。
Accuray Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARAY News
- Here's Why You Should Hold Accuray Stock in Your Portfolio for Now
- Accuray Continues To Establish A Disappointing “Is What It Is” Story (NASDAQ:ARAY)
- Accuray Stock Down as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
- Accuray Q4 Revenue Hits $128 Million
- Accuray (ARAY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Accuray (ARAY) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4
- Earnings call transcript: Accuray Q4 2025 sees steady revenue, stable EPS
- Accuray earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Accuray Q4 & FY25 presentation: Annual revenue hits record despite quarterly dip
- Accuray posts in-line Q4 earnings, tops revenue estimates; Shares edge lower
- NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Cisco, Brinker, Performance Food to report earnings Wednesday
- Astrana Health, Inc. (ASTH) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Here's Why You Should Hold Accuray Stock in Your Portfolio for Now
- Accuray stock tumbles on debt exchange concerns
- Accuray announces debt restructuring and board appointment
- Accuray at Jefferies Global Healthcare: Navigating Tariff Challenges
- Accuray to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
1日のレンジ
1.61 1.74
1年のレンジ
1.14 2.95
- 以前の終値
- 1.59
- 始値
- 1.61
- 買値
- 1.74
- 買値
- 2.04
- 安値
- 1.61
- 高値
- 1.74
- 出来高
- 1.884 K
- 1日の変化
- 9.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.69%
- 1年の変化
- -2.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K