ARAY: Accuray Incorporated
1.61 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARAY exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.58 and at a high of 1.65.
Follow Accuray Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARAY News
- Accuray Continues To Establish A Disappointing “Is What It Is” Story (NASDAQ:ARAY)
- Accuray Stock Down as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
- Accuray Q4 Revenue Hits $128 Million
- Accuray (ARAY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Accuray (ARAY) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4
- Earnings call transcript: Accuray Q4 2025 sees steady revenue, stable EPS
- Accuray earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Accuray Q4 & FY25 presentation: Annual revenue hits record despite quarterly dip
- Accuray posts in-line Q4 earnings, tops revenue estimates; Shares edge lower
- NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Cisco, Brinker, Performance Food to report earnings Wednesday
- Astrana Health, Inc. (ASTH) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Here's Why You Should Hold Accuray Stock in Your Portfolio for Now
- Accuray stock tumbles on debt exchange concerns
- Accuray announces debt restructuring and board appointment
- Accuray at Jefferies Global Healthcare: Navigating Tariff Challenges
- Accuray to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Daily Range
1.58 1.65
Year Range
1.14 2.95
- Previous Close
- 1.61
- Open
- 1.61
- Bid
- 1.61
- Ask
- 1.91
- Low
- 1.58
- High
- 1.65
- Volume
- 1.236 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 7.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.04%
- Year Change
- -10.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%