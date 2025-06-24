クォートセクション
通貨 / AHH
株に戻る

AHH: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

7.56 USD 0.07 (0.93%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AHHの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.51の安値と7.63の高値で取引されました。

Armada Hoffler Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AHH News

1日のレンジ
7.51 7.63
1年のレンジ
6.10 11.34
以前の終値
7.49
始値
7.53
買値
7.56
買値
7.86
安値
7.51
高値
7.63
出来高
477
1日の変化
0.93%
1ヶ月の変化
4.56%
6ヶ月の変化
0.67%
1年の変化
-31.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K