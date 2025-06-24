通貨 / AHH
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AHH: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
7.56 USD 0.07 (0.93%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AHHの今日の為替レートは、0.93%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.51の安値と7.63の高値で取引されました。
Armada Hoffler Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AHH News
- Armada Hoffler declares $0.14 quarterly dividend
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Armada Hoffler: After Digging Into Q2, My Conviction Is Stronger Than Ever
- Armada Hoffler Q2 FFO Falls
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Misses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Armada Hoffler Q2 2025 slides: Normalized FFO stable at $0.25, maintains guidance
- 3 High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying
- UDR (UDR) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Credit Rating For The Unrated (Part 14) Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Armada Hoffler Stock: No Stress, Management Knows What It's Doing (NYSE:AHH)
- 8%-Yielding Portfolio: Building The Near-Perfect Dividend Snowball
- Buy Alert: Well-Covered 8% Yields That The Market Is Overlooking
- REITs With Great Upside Potential
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Armada Hoffler Properties director buys $3298 in AHH stock
- Jefferies starts Armada Hoffler at Buy, says dividend-cut sell-off is overdone
- This EMCOR Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)
- Jefferies initiates Armada Hoffler at “buy,” targets 31% upside on NAV discount
- Jefferies initiates Armada Hoffler Properties stock with buy rating
- Why REITs Pose A Growing Risk To Retirement Nest Eggs
- Armada Hoffler Properties to appoint KPMG as auditor, replacing Ernst & Young
- Armada Hoffler to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 4th
1日のレンジ
7.51 7.63
1年のレンジ
6.10 11.34
- 以前の終値
- 7.49
- 始値
- 7.53
- 買値
- 7.56
- 買値
- 7.86
- 安値
- 7.51
- 高値
- 7.63
- 出来高
- 477
- 1日の変化
- 0.93%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.67%
- 1年の変化
- -31.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K