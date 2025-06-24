Moedas / AHH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AHH: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
7.56 USD 0.07 (0.93%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AHH para hoje mudou para 0.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.51 e o mais alto foi 7.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AHH Notícias
- Armada Hoffler declara dividendo trimestral de US$ 0,14
- Armada Hoffler declares $0.14 quarterly dividend
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Armada Hoffler: After Digging Into Q2, My Conviction Is Stronger Than Ever
- Armada Hoffler Q2 FFO Falls
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Misses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Armada Hoffler Q2 2025 slides: Normalized FFO stable at $0.25, maintains guidance
- 3 High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying
- UDR (UDR) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Credit Rating For The Unrated (Part 14) Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Armada Hoffler Stock: No Stress, Management Knows What It's Doing (NYSE:AHH)
- 8%-Yielding Portfolio: Building The Near-Perfect Dividend Snowball
- Buy Alert: Well-Covered 8% Yields That The Market Is Overlooking
- REITs With Great Upside Potential
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Armada Hoffler Properties director buys $3298 in AHH stock
- Jefferies starts Armada Hoffler at Buy, says dividend-cut sell-off is overdone
- This EMCOR Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)
- Jefferies initiates Armada Hoffler at “buy,” targets 31% upside on NAV discount
- Jefferies initiates Armada Hoffler Properties stock with buy rating
- Why REITs Pose A Growing Risk To Retirement Nest Eggs
- Armada Hoffler Properties to appoint KPMG as auditor, replacing Ernst & Young
Faixa diária
7.51 7.60
Faixa anual
6.10 11.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.49
- Open
- 7.53
- Bid
- 7.56
- Ask
- 7.86
- Low
- 7.51
- High
- 7.60
- Volume
- 159
- Mudança diária
- 0.93%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.67%
- Mudança anual
- -31.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh