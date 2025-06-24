QuotazioniSezioni
AHH: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

7.36 USD 0.20 (2.65%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AHH ha avuto una variazione del -2.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.35 e ad un massimo di 7.59.

Segui le dinamiche di Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.35 7.59
Intervallo Annuale
6.10 11.34
Chiusura Precedente
7.56
Apertura
7.59
Bid
7.36
Ask
7.66
Minimo
7.35
Massimo
7.59
Volume
453
Variazione giornaliera
-2.65%
Variazione Mensile
1.80%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.00%
Variazione Annuale
-33.63%
20 settembre, sabato