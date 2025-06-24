Currencies / AHH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AHH: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
7.47 USD 0.07 (0.95%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AHH exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.43 and at a high of 7.53.
Follow Armada Hoffler Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AHH News
- Armada Hoffler declares $0.14 quarterly dividend
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Armada Hoffler: After Digging Into Q2, My Conviction Is Stronger Than Ever
- Armada Hoffler Q2 FFO Falls
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Misses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Armada Hoffler Q2 2025 slides: Normalized FFO stable at $0.25, maintains guidance
- 3 High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying
- UDR (UDR) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Credit Rating For The Unrated (Part 14) Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Armada Hoffler Stock: No Stress, Management Knows What It's Doing (NYSE:AHH)
- 8%-Yielding Portfolio: Building The Near-Perfect Dividend Snowball
- Buy Alert: Well-Covered 8% Yields That The Market Is Overlooking
- REITs With Great Upside Potential
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Armada Hoffler Properties director buys $3298 in AHH stock
- Jefferies starts Armada Hoffler at Buy, says dividend-cut sell-off is overdone
- This EMCOR Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)
- Jefferies initiates Armada Hoffler at “buy,” targets 31% upside on NAV discount
- Jefferies initiates Armada Hoffler Properties stock with buy rating
- Why REITs Pose A Growing Risk To Retirement Nest Eggs
- Armada Hoffler Properties to appoint KPMG as auditor, replacing Ernst & Young
- Armada Hoffler to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 4th
Daily Range
7.43 7.53
Year Range
6.10 11.34
- Previous Close
- 7.40
- Open
- 7.44
- Bid
- 7.47
- Ask
- 7.77
- Low
- 7.43
- High
- 7.53
- Volume
- 619
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- 3.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.53%
- Year Change
- -32.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%