AHH: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

7.54 USD 0.02 (0.26%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AHH hat sich für heute um -0.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.59 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Armada Hoffler Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AHH News

Tagesspanne
7.54 7.59
Jahresspanne
6.10 11.34
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
7.56
Eröffnung
7.59
Bid
7.54
Ask
7.84
Tief
7.54
Hoch
7.59
Volumen
10
Tagesänderung
-0.26%
Monatsänderung
4.29%
6-Monatsänderung
0.40%
Jahresänderung
-32.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K