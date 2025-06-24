Währungen / AHH
AHH: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
7.54 USD 0.02 (0.26%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AHH hat sich für heute um -0.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Armada Hoffler Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
7.54 7.59
Jahresspanne
6.10 11.34
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.56
- Eröffnung
- 7.59
- Bid
- 7.54
- Ask
- 7.84
- Tief
- 7.54
- Hoch
- 7.59
- Volumen
- 10
- Tagesänderung
- -0.26%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.29%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.40%
- Jahresänderung
- -32.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K