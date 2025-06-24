통화 / AHH
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AHH: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
7.36 USD 0.20 (2.65%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AHH 환율이 오늘 -2.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.35이고 고가는 7.59이었습니다.
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AHH News
- Armada Hoffler, 주당 $0.14 분기 배당 발표
- Armada Hoffler declares $0.14 quarterly dividend
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Armada Hoffler: After Digging Into Q2, My Conviction Is Stronger Than Ever
- Armada Hoffler Q2 FFO Falls
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Misses Q2 FFO Estimates
- Armada Hoffler Q2 2025 slides: Normalized FFO stable at $0.25, maintains guidance
- 3 High-Yielding REITs I'm Buying
- UDR (UDR) Beats Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Credit Rating For The Unrated (Part 14) Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- Armada Hoffler Stock: No Stress, Management Knows What It's Doing (NYSE:AHH)
- 8%-Yielding Portfolio: Building The Near-Perfect Dividend Snowball
- Buy Alert: Well-Covered 8% Yields That The Market Is Overlooking
- REITs With Great Upside Potential
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Armada Hoffler Properties director buys $3298 in AHH stock
- Jefferies starts Armada Hoffler at Buy, says dividend-cut sell-off is overdone
- This EMCOR Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)
- Jefferies initiates Armada Hoffler at “buy,” targets 31% upside on NAV discount
- Jefferies initiates Armada Hoffler Properties stock with buy rating
- Why REITs Pose A Growing Risk To Retirement Nest Eggs
- Armada Hoffler Properties to appoint KPMG as auditor, replacing Ernst & Young
일일 변동 비율
7.35 7.59
년간 변동
6.10 11.34
- 이전 종가
- 7.56
- 시가
- 7.59
- Bid
- 7.36
- Ask
- 7.66
- 저가
- 7.35
- 고가
- 7.59
- 볼륨
- 453
- 일일 변동
- -2.65%
- 월 변동
- 1.80%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.63%
20 9월, 토요일