通貨 / DOGUSD
DOGUSD: Dogecoin USD
0.27615 USD 0.00365 (1.30%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: 利益通貨: US Dollar
DOGUSDの価格は、本日-1.30%変化しました。日中は、0.27310USDの安値と0.28468USDの高値で取引されました。
ドージコインvs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ドージコイン価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
0.27310 0.28468
1年のレンジ
0.10014 0.48351
- 以前の終値
- 0.27980
- 始値
- 0.27980
- 買値
- 0.27615
- 買値
- 0.27645
- 安値
- 0.27310
- 高値
- 0.28468
- 出来高
- 49.968 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 27.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 67.83%
- 1年の変化
- 134.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K