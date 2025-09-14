Moedas / DOGUSD
DOGUSD: Dogecoin USD
0.28143 USD 0.01316 (4.91%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DOGUSD para hoje mudou para 4.91%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.26667 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 0.28863 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Dogecoin vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Dogecoin mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
0.26667 0.28863
Faixa anual
0.10014 0.48351
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.26827
- Open
- 0.26827
- Bid
- 0.28143
- Ask
- 0.28173
- Low
- 0.26667
- High
- 0.28863
- Volume
- 138.837 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.91%
- Mudança mensal
- 30.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 71.04%
- Mudança anual
- 138.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh