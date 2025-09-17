QuotazioniSezioni
DOGUSD: Dogecoin USD

0.26509 USD 0.01471 (5.26%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di DOGUSD ha avuto una variazione del -5.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.26288 USD e ad un massimo di 0.28468 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Dogecoin Vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dogecoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.26288 0.28468
Intervallo Annuale
0.10014 0.48351
Chiusura Precedente
0.27980
Apertura
0.27980
Bid
0.26509
Ask
0.26539
Minimo
0.26288
Massimo
0.28468
Volume
120.633 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.26%
Variazione Mensile
22.50%
Variazione Semestrale
61.11%
Variazione Annuale
124.86%
