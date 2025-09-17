Valute / DOGUSD
DOGUSD: Dogecoin USD
0.26509 USD 0.01471 (5.26%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di DOGUSD ha avuto una variazione del -5.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.26288 USD e ad un massimo di 0.28468 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dogecoin Vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dogecoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.26288 0.28468
Intervallo Annuale
0.10014 0.48351
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.27980
- Apertura
- 0.27980
- Bid
- 0.26509
- Ask
- 0.26539
- Minimo
- 0.26288
- Massimo
- 0.28468
- Volume
- 120.633 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 22.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 124.86%
21 settembre, domenica