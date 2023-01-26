Cross Hedge EA

5

Cross Hedge EA

Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA which helps you recover the losing trade in a very tricky way based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm".

It Hedge with an increased lot size based on multiplier factor in the market direction and if market reverse its direction again then it open a incremental lot in the current market direction. Doing this way it ends with a profit no matter in what direction the market will move.


Use Cent account with $300 deposits atleast for gold and Standard account with $1000 for Currency Pairs . Reach personally for best setup and broker

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96354

Have a Look at its live working

ID - 141102646
Password - Crosshedge$mt413

MT4 Server - Exness-Real35

NOTE:- WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD EA TO EITHER TEST OR PURCHASE, CONTACT ME PERSONALLY FOR INPUTS

Factors need to be consider

  • EA can be used on high volatility Indices, Metals & Forex. (DE30/40, US500, US30, UK100, Gold etc)
  • DAX, US500, Volatility Index & high volatile crypto pairs best suitable for the EA.
  • For Indices like DAX and US500 opening time of market is best to initiate the trade.
  • After purchasing  please contact personally set files/input settings.
  • EA should be used on volatile market pairs only.
  • Always begin with small lot don't take bigger lot initially.
  • Use M15 chart for small profit targets and higher TF for large targets.

Inputs

Major settings are

  • Initial Lot - Is the beginning lot size you want to start with
  • Increamental Mode - Addition of lot to previous lot.
  • Lot Martingale - Is the multiplier factor, 1.6 value symbolise that next "Stop order" will be 1.6 times the previous opened trade.
  • Hedge Gap Pips - Is the distance in pips between buy and sell orders. 
  • CLose Money - Is the money in USD to close all running orders and pending orders once this value reaches on global profit space
  • Start/End Time - This setting help alot to gain max profit and minimise risk by trading on right time.


Note :- Do not consider default settings as final settings please contact me before testing and making any conclusion about the EA. Get settings as per the pair you want to trade. This strategy is a risky strategy only should be used on large account sizes and withdraw your profits on regular basis.

Hasif Ramli
23
Hasif Ramli 2025.04.29 00:46 
 

I have been using this EA for 3 weeks now and all I can say it performs very well. The execution is fast. Even though the recommended broker which is Exness is not available in my country, I manage to run it with Justmarkets and it works just fine. Average profit is around 0.5% to 4.5% per day. One of important things is that the level of supports given by the owner which is so swift and I'm really satisfied. All of our questions and concerns will be replied in timely manner. Not to mention he will advise what is the safe equity to begin with. Looking forward to purchase other quality EAs from this owner in future.

tallu solanki
29
tallu solanki 2025.04.23 07:43 
 

Very very very nice robot .... I have never seen a robot like this in my life. Nd also robot admine is very supportive I give 5000 star review bcz 5 star review is small for me

Zappie
181
Zappie 2025.04.09 09:11 
 

I have been running the EA for 3 days now and I am very happy with the Cross Hedge EA results. The developer is very helpful and kind person, assisting me with the setup and making sure your setup is correct. Answering all my questions etc. I am going to setup another additional account soon 🙂 The EA is very stable returns and runs very well. I recommend this EA for long consistent growth. Well done and thank you!

