Bull and Bear Zone MT4

A supply and demand indicator designed with a minimalist trading strategy based on the nature of the market.

The Bull zone is a strong support area, and the Bear zone is a strong resistance area. When a Bull zone was breakout, it becomes the "base" of the Bears and vice versa. When the price meets these areas, there is a high probability that the price will turn around, so we call them Obstacles.

  • It is a suitable indicator for traders interested in manual price action and algorithmic trading upgrades, from scalping to swing trading.
  • The principle of reading market structure: the closer the price pattern is to the current moment, the more influence it will have on the next price move.
  • So the preferred direction of this indicator is to identify a Bull & Bear zone close enough to the current price (Not too far away so that every point on the chart can be a supply and demand zone).

Why is this indicator different?
  1. Draw personalized strong Obstacles: The indicator uses a complex algorithm, novel but with simple parameters, you can create powerful Obstacles (potentially causing high price reversals) that still suitable fit your strategy.
    • Non-repainting and drawing Obstacles in minimalist style: Only the near Obstacle is displayed (read again at “The principle of reading market structure”); the remaining Obstacles are hidden under the arrows and can be called out anytime
    • Multi-timeframe indicator: Use the timeframe input to draw an Obstacle on the other timeframe.
    • The Graphical user interface is designed for all Obstacle to help approach the more vital Obstacle as a goal.
      • Level of Obstacles: Identify the Obstacle's strength by visual numbers. The higher the level value, the more price has reacted in the past, and the higher it reacts.
      • Padlock: Locks a targeted Obstacle to track it on every timeframe and selectively triggers alerts on that. (Avoid interference and overloading your phone)

    Note:

    • If you have problems installing the product, please get in touch with me via the chat in mql5.
    • This indicator will be continuously updated and improved, have a good trading.


    Richard Bethsold
    1345
    Richard Bethsold 2023.10.21 03:52 
     

    This is a great indicator, works very well!!!

    Richard Bethsold
    1345
    Richard Bethsold 2023.10.21 03:52 
     

    This is a great indicator, works very well!!!

    Tran Nhat Minh
    9393
    開発者からの返信 Tran Nhat Minh 2023.10.27 05:01
    Thanks! We're glad you're enjoying it!
    devinder balgir 2023.01.12 07:25 
     

    Tran Nhat Minh
    9393
    開発者からの返信 Tran Nhat Minh 2023.10.27 05:03
    Thank you! I appreciate your positive review!
    レビューに返信